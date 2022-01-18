ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
There’s strong probability of rains from 20th

Recorder Report 18 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Light rain is expected on Tuesday (today) but there is a strong probability of about 15 millimeter rain in between January 20-23, said Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Director PMD Shahid Abbas said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed rainy spells in the areas of Malam Jabba, Balakot and Tank etc.

According to him, the fresh spell of westerly waves with a weak impact has entered to the country. Chance of a good spell of rain is expected in North East, including the areas of Sialkot and Kashmir.

At present, he said, the cold weather is clubbed with moisture, which has turned the weather cloudy despite the fact that the minimum temperature is lurking around 10 Celsius. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is in the range of 12C, he said, and added that the difference in temperature would start minimizing with further increase in moisture. Therefore, he said, the probability of cold weather and snowfall would be low ahead. The minimum temperature was 5C against a maximum of 20C on 2nd of January. This difference of the two extremes has reduced now to 8C on the minimum and 12C on the maximum side due to the prevailing factor of moisture.

Some other sources have pointed out that the weather had failed to create south eastern waves, which were mandatory to meltdown snow in Murree and the adjacent areas. This factor has also resulted into the continuity of clouds in the plain areas at present. Accordingly, there was no sunshine during the day and extreme coldness during the wee hours. They said the hilly areas may face water scarcity because of a slow pace of snowmelt.

