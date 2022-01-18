LCCI condoles Ijaz Mumtaz’s death

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has expressed deep grief sorrow over demise of LCCI former President Ijaz A Mumtaz.

In a condolence message, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that demise of Ijaz A Mumtaz was a big blow and irreparable loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022