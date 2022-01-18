Punjab reports 1,131 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 new deaths

LAHORE: The overall Corona positivity rate in Punjab surged to 5.75%, as out of 19666 tests conducted across the province, as many as 1131 fresh infections and 02 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the tally of cases to 453,493 and death toll to 13,087.

With the recovery of 114 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 430,557. On the other hand, as many as 302 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of recoveries to 1263486. The number of active cases has surpassed 35,000, of whom 781 are in critical condition.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has announced that classes for children under 12 years will be continued with 50% attendance. He said masks are mandatory for students to attend the classes.

Talking to media, the minister said that classes for children under 12 years will only be held with 50 percent attendance. He said that 85 percent of children in schools have been vaccinated and claimed that 100 percent teachers have been vaccinated.

Murad Raas had earlier said every other activity, especially social activity, has to be stopped before schools. Schools should be the absolute last in line to close. The learning losses of our children in the past two years are unimaginable.

Sources in the health department said that around Rs14 billion were so far spent on the treatment of Covid-19 patients. “Punjab has procured vaccine worth Rs3 billion. By the blessings of the Almighty Corona Pandemic hit Pakistan much less than many other countries of the world,” the sources added.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid advised the people to wear masks and observe caution. She added that 84 percent vaccination has been completed in schools.

