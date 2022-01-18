ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -28 (-0.59%)
BR30 18,641 Decreased By -616.6 (-3.2%)
KSE100 45,612 Decreased By -151.3 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,942 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab reports 1,131 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Recorder Report 18 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The overall Corona positivity rate in Punjab surged to 5.75%, as out of 19666 tests conducted across the province, as many as 1131 fresh infections and 02 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the tally of cases to 453,493 and death toll to 13,087.

With the recovery of 114 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 430,557. On the other hand, as many as 302 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of recoveries to 1263486. The number of active cases has surpassed 35,000, of whom 781 are in critical condition.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has announced that classes for children under 12 years will be continued with 50% attendance. He said masks are mandatory for students to attend the classes.

Talking to media, the minister said that classes for children under 12 years will only be held with 50 percent attendance. He said that 85 percent of children in schools have been vaccinated and claimed that 100 percent teachers have been vaccinated.

Murad Raas had earlier said every other activity, especially social activity, has to be stopped before schools. Schools should be the absolute last in line to close. The learning losses of our children in the past two years are unimaginable.

Sources in the health department said that around Rs14 billion were so far spent on the treatment of Covid-19 patients. “Punjab has procured vaccine worth Rs3 billion. By the blessings of the Almighty Corona Pandemic hit Pakistan much less than many other countries of the world,” the sources added.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid advised the people to wear masks and observe caution. She added that 84 percent vaccination has been completed in schools.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Coronavirus Murad Raas Corona positivity rate

Comments

Comments are closed.

Punjab reports 1,131 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Ministries, divisions: Finance issues ‘Budget Call Circular’

Wholesale lenders, executing agents: SBP unveils mechanism for KPP markup and credit loss subsidies

Cabinet refuses extension to EDB CEO

Pakistani among three killed in drone strike in UAE

Evaluation of power projects approved ahead of sell-off

Deadline for filing of ST returns extended

Foreign investors operating in EPZ: FBR ‘inadvertently’ withdraws tax exemption

SHC observes: Foreign indenting commission liable to Sindh ST on services

Texas incident: UK police arrest 2

Iran says diplomats in Saudi for OIC posts

Read more stories