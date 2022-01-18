Exclusive talk on ‘Leadership in Changing Times’ held at IoBM

KARACHI: Tariq Khan, the author of ‘Leadership in Changing Times’, was in conversation with Javaid Ahmed, at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi on Saturday.

Present on this occasion were Talib Karim, President IoBM; Khalid Jawed Khan, Attorney General for Pakistan, along with corporate executives of Pakistan. IoBM’s Rector, Deans, HoDs, faculty, management, and students were also present.

The fireside chat explored various dimensions of the book especially the topics such as leadership, innovation, adapting to change to name a few. Tariq Khan said that rigid leaders are forgotten soon while adaptive leaders are remembered for changing the environment with time. When talking about cognitive flexibility with adaptive leadership, he said that healthcare is a prime concern in changing times and in the current post-pandemic era. When discussing women in leadership positions, he said that Pakistan will reach new heights of success when women’s empowerment is encouraged in all fields.

During his speech, Khalid Jawed Khan appreciated Tariq Khan’s endeavours to write an in-depth book on leadership. He said that leaders lead by example and extract the best out of their people.

Talib Karim, during his concluding remarks, acknowledged Tariq Khan’s initiative to discuss leadership and its various traits. When discussing leadership, Talib Karim appreciated the Pakistan government’s stance on fighting Covid-19 and the effectiveness of implementing rules in such uncertain times.

Tariq Khan is the Founder and CEO, Global Diversity Marketing; Adjunct Professor, Marketing and Leadership, New York University. The moderator of the fireside chat, Javaid Ahmed is Head of Strategy and Accreditation, IoBM. The event was moderated by Dr Asima Faisal, HoD, Health and Hospital Management Department, IoBM.

