Pak Post showing improvement: DG

Press Release 18 Jan, 2022

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Post has come out of the deficit and now a marked improvement is witnessed due to digitalization while new proposals are under consideration to launch UMS Plus, logistics and postal bank, said Pakistan Post DG Khalid Javed. Addressing a function in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said a pilot project of logistics has been launched and hopefully its system would become fully operational within the next couple of months.

The World Bank has also identified e-commerce as a key sector on which Pakistan should concentrate its future policies, he said. To survive in this competitive global village, Pak Post must adhere to the standards set by private courier companies, he added.

Javed said Pak Post has no dearth of infrastructure and it would be much easier for us to launch a progressive logistic service within the ambit of Pak Post. He said the digitization process is in full swing under public private partnership mode and it would help us to provide best services even in the far-flung rural areas. He said UMS was launched in line with the traditional mail service; however, the UMS Plus will provide much better and quality services up to the entire satisfaction of our quality conscious customers.

About Khushali Bank, he said it was already in operation, but we intend to further improve it with new innovative, modern and fastest means of communication. “We are also contemplating a proposal to launch a separate postal bank in Pakistan,” he said and added that it would further enhance the importance of this department.

He said that digital franchise post offices would also be opened very soon for which loan would also be doled out to the needy elements. About the receipt of utility bills, he said that we must deposit the collected cash on the same day in the concerned banks and in this connection, negotiations are in progress and hopefully it would become operational by the end of this month. He said that Pak Post would offer special rates to the bulk suppliers of mails and parcels while our rates are already very competitive for the walking customers as compared to the private courier companies. Chief postmaster Shahid Iqbal said that Pak Post intends to set up its own post office in M3 industrial estate for which they need a piece of land.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

