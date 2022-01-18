ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -28 (-0.59%)
BR30 18,641 Decreased By -616.6 (-3.2%)
KSE100 45,612 Decreased By -151.3 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,942 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

67th meeting of UVAS syndicate held

Recorder Report 18 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: 67th syndicate meeting of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore was held at City Campus on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the meeting, in which various agenda items were discussed and decisions were taken. Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor briefed the syndicate members on various academic, research, short-term hands-on trainings, seminars, virtual international conference, development projects, stakeholders meeting, collaboration with national and international institutions/organizations, disease diagnostic facilities, achievements, initiatives for the development of veterinary education and livestock sector, delegations from different country visits, convocation, curricular and extra-curricular activities etc. The Syndicate approved appointment of two professors, four associate professors, 35 assistant professors, 20 lecturers, one deputy director, one assistant director Advanced Studies, one network engineer and five admin officers in the university.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

UVAS University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad UVAS syndicate

Comments

Comments are closed.

67th meeting of UVAS syndicate held

Ministries, divisions: Finance issues ‘Budget Call Circular’

Wholesale lenders, executing agents: SBP unveils mechanism for KPP markup and credit loss subsidies

Cabinet refuses extension to EDB CEO

Pakistani among three killed in drone strike in UAE

Evaluation of power projects approved ahead of sell-off

Deadline for filing of ST returns extended

Foreign investors operating in EPZ: FBR ‘inadvertently’ withdraws tax exemption

SHC observes: Foreign indenting commission liable to Sindh ST on services

Texas incident: UK police arrest 2

Iran says diplomats in Saudi for OIC posts

Read more stories