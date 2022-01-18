67th meeting of UVAS syndicate held

LAHORE: 67th syndicate meeting of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore was held at City Campus on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the meeting, in which various agenda items were discussed and decisions were taken. Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor briefed the syndicate members on various academic, research, short-term hands-on trainings, seminars, virtual international conference, development projects, stakeholders meeting, collaboration with national and international institutions/organizations, disease diagnostic facilities, achievements, initiatives for the development of veterinary education and livestock sector, delegations from different country visits, convocation, curricular and extra-curricular activities etc. The Syndicate approved appointment of two professors, four associate professors, 35 assistant professors, 20 lecturers, one deputy director, one assistant director Advanced Studies, one network engineer and five admin officers in the university.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022