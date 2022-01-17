ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -28 (-0.59%)
BR30 18,641 Decreased By -616.6 (-3.2%)
KSE100 45,612 Decreased By -151.3 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,942 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses end mixed; Saudi at 15 year high

Reuters 17 Jan, 2022

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday, with the Saudi index extending gains from the previous sessions when it reached its highest in over 15 years.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.5%, at its highest since July 2006, led by a 1.4% rise in the kingdom's biggest lender Saudi National Bank and a 1.8% increase in Saudi Telecom Company.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, were steady as investor bets that global supply will remain tight amid restraint by major producers were offset by a rise in Libyan output.

The Qatari index finished 0.3% higher, led by a 2.4% increase in Qatar National Bank.

Last week, the Gulf's biggest bank reported a 10% increase in annual net profit driven by loan growth.

However, Qatar Islamic Bank fell 1.2%, despite reporting a rise in annual profit.

Investors remain cautious while uncertainties remain around the developments in US monetary policy, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

"Markets in the region have also seen investors move to secure their profits after several increases in the last few days."

Dubai's main share index fell 0.7%, dragged down by a 2.3% fall in Emirates NBD Bank and a 1.2% decrease in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications.

Three fuel trucks exploded, killing three people, and a fire broke out near Abu Dhabi airport on Monday in what Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said was an attack deep inside the United Arab Emirates.

The Houthi movement, which is battling a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE, has frequently launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, but has claimed few such attacks on the UAE, mostly denied by Emirati authorities.

Pakistani among 3 dead in UAE suspected drone attack

The Abu Dhabi stock market index eased 0.1%, giving up early gains after the news of the explosion and fire. The stock market index had gained as much as 0.3% in early trade.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index added 0.2%, ending two sessions of losses, helped by a 0.4% gain in top lender Commercial International Bank Egypt.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.5% to 12,166

ABU DHABI fell 0.1% to 8,413

DUBAI down 0.7% to 3,179

QATAR gained 0.3% to 12,471

EGYPT rose 0.2% to 11,859

BAHRAIN was flat at 1,815

OMAN lost 0.6% to 4,217

KUWAIT added 0.5% to 8,093

Saudi Telecom Company Saudi index Gulf bourses Saudi National Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf bourses end mixed; Saudi at 15 year high

Pakistani among 3 dead in UAE suspected drone attack

NCOC to review data before deciding on closure of educational institutions

PM Imran extends invitation to Russia president Putin

Rupee gains to strongest level against US dollar since December 1

At least 5 schools sealed in Islamabad after coronavirus cases emerge

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

KSE-100 retreats 0.33% as coronavirus cases, high oil prices take toll

Moderna CEO says data for Omicron-specific shot likely available in March

Taliban stage show of strength with parade after protests

Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture

Read more stories