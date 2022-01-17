ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,684 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 18,753 Decreased By -504.6 (-2.62%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By -189.9 (-0.42%)
KSE30 17,912 Decreased By -86.1 (-0.48%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
China 2021 aluminium output climbs to record despite power curbs

Reuters 17 Jan, 2022

BEIJING: China's annual aluminium output rose 4.8% from the previous year to a record in 2021, official data showed on Monday, reaching 38.5 million tonnes despite curbs on energy consumption at factories imposed to meet climate goals last year.

Primary aluminium output for December was 3.11 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, slightly up from 3.10 million tonnes in November and 4% lower year-on-year.

On a daily basis, the December output worked out to about 100,300 tonnes a day versus about 103,300 tonnes in November - the lowest daily rate since July 2020, according to Reuters' calculations.

Europe’s aluminium smelters cut output

"In 2021, we had a strong first half, but the energy shortages and coal problems handicapped the growth. We expect minimal increase in production (in 2022) due to similar reasons," said Paul Adkins, managing director of aluminium consultancy AZ China.

"We expect demand to exceed supply in 2022, leading to increased imports."

Energy-intensive aluminium production in some Chinese regions was cut last year due to government efforts to curb power consumption amid a supply crunch.

Meanwhile, output of 10 non-ferrous metals, including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel, was 5.47 million tonnes in December, the statistics bureau said, up from 5.35 million tonnes in November, but down 3.8% year-on-year.

Annual production of the 10 nonferrous metals for 2021 was at 64.54 million tonnes, also a new record high and up 5.4% from 61.68 million tonnes in the previous year.

The other metals in the group are tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

