Indonesia Dec trade surplus at $1bn, smaller than expected

JAKARTA: Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed more than expected in December to $1.02 billion as imports surged, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll had expected a $3.13 billion surplus in December. The surplus was $3.5 billion in November.

December imports were $21.36 billion, up 47.93% on a yearly basis and beating the poll's forecast of a 39.40% growth.

Meanwhile export growth was 35.30% on a yearly basis compared with the poll's expectation of 40.40% growth, with total shipments reaching $22.38 billion.