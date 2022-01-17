ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 18,751 Decreased By -505.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 45,568 Decreased By -195.7 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,910 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.49%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Spot gold remains neutral, with downside bias

Reuters 17 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold remains neutral in a range of $1,815-$1,830 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The bias could be towards the downside, as the metal has briefly pierced below a support at $1,815. This is the second time it attempted to break this level.

A drop to $1,810 may confirm the break below $1,815 and a target of $1,801. A break above $1,830 could lead to a gain to $1,848. On the daily chart, the uptrend looks steady within a rising channel, which suggests a target around $1,920.

Spot gold neutral in $1,815-$1,830 range

Based on the retracement analysis on the rise from $1,684.37, the metal may end its current shallow correction around $1,803, close to $1,801.

A break above $1,831 could confirm the continuation of the uptrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold Spot

