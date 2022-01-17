Australia shares set to open higher; NZ slips

Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, rebounding from last week's losses, with an upbeat finish in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index on Friday expected to lift domestic tech stocks.

The local share price index futures rose about 0.4%, a 64-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1% on Friday.

Australia shares to open flat, NZ climbs

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2125 GMT.