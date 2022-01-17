ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,681 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.72%)
BR30 18,729 Decreased By -528.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 45,554 Decreased By -209.9 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,903 Decreased By -95.8 (-0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

'Scream' reigns supreme, ousting 'Spider-Man' in North America

AFP 17 Jan, 2022

LOS ANGELES: New Paramount release "Scream" leapt to the top of the North American box office this weekend, showing the continuing lure of horror films while finally toppling "Spider-Man," industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The latest reimagining of the "Scream" franchise earned $30.6 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period en route to an expected $35 million for the full four-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday -- more positive news for an industry still struggling with Covid-19.

David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research called it a strong opening for the slasher film, even if the latest "Scream" sequel didn't scare up numbers like "Halloween 12," which opened to $49.4 million last October.

Spider-Man comic book page leaps to record $3.36 million at auction

Still, Paramount has already managed to recoup its relatively modest $25 million budget.

As in the original "Scream" from 1996, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette star.

Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" slipped to second place, taking in a still-healthy $20.8 million ($26 million for the four-day weekend) as its monthlong box office reign came to an end. It has now earned Sony $704 million domestically and $926 million internationally.

In third was Universal's family-friendly "Sing 2," at $8.3 million ($10 million for four days). The voice cast of the animated musical includes Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams and Bono.

Fourth spot went to another Universal film, spy thriller "The 355," at $2.3 million ($3 million). It stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o.

And in fifth was "The King's Man" from 20th Century, at $2.3 million ($3 million). Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and Matthew Goode star in the spy action comedy.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Belle" ($1.6 million; $2 million for four days)

"American Underdog" ($1.6 million; $1.9 million)

"West Side Story" ($948,000; $1.2 million)

"The Matrix: Resurrections" ($815,000; $1 million)

"Licorice Pizza" ($800,000; $950,000)

Spider Man Scream industry watcher Exhibitor Relations

Comments

1000 characters

'Scream' reigns supreme, ousting 'Spider-Man' in North America

5th wave: Pakistan reports over 4,300 new cases

Uplift projects for FY 2022-23: PPP, BOT modes under govt focus

Rs41bn supplementary grant: Petroleum Div faces resistance

Cabinet to discuss 14-point agenda tomorrow

Valuation of properties: FBR has not yet notified revised rates

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture

Oil extends rally on supply tightness, Brent at more than 3-year high

Tennis star Djokovic lands in Dubai after Australia deportation

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI

Read more stories