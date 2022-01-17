Pakistan condemns harassment of journalists in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the increasing harassment, illegal arrests and registration of fake criminal cases against journalists and civil society activists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Foreign Office said on Sunday that the reported attack on Kashmir Press Club manifestly reflects India’s entrenched use of brute force and coercion to forcibly silence those raising voices against its horrendous crimes and egregious human rights violations IIOJK.

It further stated that equally condemnable is the increasing use of draconian and inhumane laws including Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) with impunity in IIOJK, which reflects India’s colonial mindset.

India’s state-sponsored terrorism can never weaken the resolve of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

Pakistan calls upon the international community, particularly the United Nations and international human rights and humanitarian bodies to hold India accountable for its unabated harassment and illegal arrests of journalists, human rights defenders and other civil society activists in IIOJK.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022