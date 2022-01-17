ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
e-commerce: expert highlights Amazon’s importance

Press Release 17 Jan, 2022

FAISALABAD: For Pakistan, Amazon is a huge opportunity to promote e-commerce. Badar Uddin, an expert digital technologist in graphic and designing arts who spoke with researchers from the Economic and Business Reforms Group (EBRG) on Sunday said Pakistani products must be printed and packaged in accordance with global market trends and buyers if they are to compete in the global market.

For countries like Pakistan, where e-commerce is still in its infancy, selling on Amazon isn’t as easy as most people think, he said, because it’s important to learn about local e-commerce requirements in order to succeed on the global marketplace.

Badar said the impact of packaging and labeling on consumer buying behavior shows that packaging design is one of the important tools of communication through which you can communicate information about the product, as well as packaging color, material, design and innovation keep the customer delight because of easy handling and vivid graphics on the wrapper keeps the customer attracted towards the product.

He said innovation in packaging designs and material can also give an edge over competitors as most of the products do in Ramazan and other festival seasons to create goodwill to the customer. He said cultural and social norms and values have high importance regarding packaging designs and material, every region has different values and norms.

He said the importance of packaging can be observed through customer’s intention to purchase by attraction towards color, design of wrapper, packaging material or sizes and easy handling or reuse of the packaging as pet bottles are reused in homes for several purposes. He said all packaging elements have direct impact on consumer buying behavior by product size or shape.

He said packaging material has direct impact on consumer purchase decision for normal products in case of food items the information has highest priority. He said packaging and information about the product can be a better tool for marketing than the advertisement because brand speaks itself, which can lead to edge over competing brands.

He said the sizes of the product and packaging for kids, which has cartoon characters, vivid color and sizes can also play an important role at point of purchase and can influence children to take their product because of attraction. He said the role of packaging has been changing today’s environment due to the competition and change Packaging and labeling is related with designing and producing of suitable packages for a product.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Ecommerce Amazon Economic and Business Reforms Group

