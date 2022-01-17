Gill inaugurates govt college in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Addressing the inaugural function of Government Associate College at Miranwala Bangla Faisalabad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill said that 47 primary schools in his area alone have been upgraded to middle school level. He said that before that the education system in Faisalabad was made a joke.

He said that for health we have issued a ‘justice card’ which will soon reach every citizen of Faisalabad. Before that people didn’t have money for treatment. He said that construction and repair work of all major roads of Faisalabad at a cost of Rs. 13 billion was in full swing.

