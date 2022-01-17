Kamal accuses PPP, MQM of creating ‘ethnic’ tensions

Karachi: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that Mohajir and Sindhi people had elected their so-called representatives, MQM and PPP, respectively, but they utterly failed in giving them even their fundamental rights such as healthcare, education, employment, and civic infrastructure, people in Sindh are forced to live a miserable life.

Addressing a workers’ meeting of District West, held in connection with the protest march of his party scheduled on 30th January against the Sindh Local Government Act, he said to date the basic problems of the people of Sindh have not been resolved. When the MQM raises the slogan of a ‘new province’ to polish its own politics, the PPP starts exploiting ethnic sentiments of Sindhis, he said, adding thus on linguistic grounds, both the parties manipulates the sensitivity of disgruntled, deprived and desperate ethnicities to prolong their tyrannical rule.

Instead of being silent, people should raise voice against the tyranny of oppressors, he suggested.

He asked the government to withdraw the Local Government Act of 2021 and restore the Local Government System of 2001 with more even more powers after consultation with the stakeholders. Our proposed formula will to solve the problems of not just one city but of every region of Pakistan, he said.

Condemning in the strongest terms the Rs 3 per litre increase in petrol price, M Kamal said that ‘incompetent, failed and fabulist rulers’ who had promised to commit suicide before taking loan from IMF before the 2018 elections, have now ‘sold’ Pakistan to the IMF. Instead of eradicating poverty, the sitting government is eradicating the poor by constantly raising the prices of petroleum products.

Criticising the quota system, he alleged that the PPP is recruiting people of other districts on urban Sindh’s quota by issuing fake domiciles.

