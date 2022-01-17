Iran hands 68 illegal migrants over to Levies

CHAGAI: The Iranian authorities handed over 68 Pakistani nationals to the Levies Force at Raahdari Gate of the Taftan border in Chagai district on Sunday.

Official sources said that these people were arrested in different parts of Iran for not having valid travelling documents. The nabbed Pakistanis wanted to proceed towards Turkey and Europe via Iran for better jobs, the sources said, adding that the detainees would be later handed over to FIA after completion of formal procedure and screening against coronavirus.