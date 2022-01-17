ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Prince Harry sues for UK police protection

AFP 17 Jan, 2022

LONDON: US-based Prince Harry is appealing to the UK courts after the government refused to allow him police protection paid for out of his own pocket, arguing the decision means he cannot return home.

Harry and wife Meghan lost their UK taxpayer-paid protection when they quit frontline royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States.

Now living in California, they have their own private security team. Legal papers showed Harry arguing that the US team would not have adequate powers to protect his family in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex is seeking a judicial review in London after the interior ministry declined his request to pay himself for UK police protection, Britain’s PA news agency said Sunday.

“The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in,” a legal representative for the duke said in a statement to PA.

“With the lack of police protection comes too great a personal risk.”

Last summer, Harry’s car was chased by paparazzi photographers as he left a charity event in London. The next day, he and elder brother William unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana.

She died in Paris in 1997 after a high-speed car chase also involving photographers, and Harry’s relations with the UK media remain fraught.

The legal representative noted Harry had served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and said “in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats”.

A UK government spokesperson refused to comment on any legal proceedings but said its protective security for VIPs was “rigorous and proportionate”.

“It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements. To do so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security,” the spokesperson said.

Harry’s uncle Prince Andrew is meanwhile facing calls to pay for his own security after he was stripped of his military titles, in the fallout of a US civil case alleging sexual assault.

United States UK Prince Harry Meghan Markle Duke and Duchess of Sussex UK police protection sues

Comments

Comments are closed.

Prince Harry sues for UK police protection

Rs41bn supplementary grant: Petroleum Div faces resistance

Cabinet to discuss 14-point agenda tomorrow

UK govt to cut funding for BBC: Mail

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters?

Valuation of properties: FBR not yet notified revised rates

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI

Doctor dies as Covid positivity ratio soars to 40pc in Karachi

Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 enforced

Pakistan condemns harassment, illegal arrests in IIOJK

Non-traditional exports increased 60% in 4 months, says Razak Dawood

Read more stories