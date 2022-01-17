‘Nawaz is responsible for current inflation’, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, now living in the most expensive property in London, was directly responsible for the current inflation in the country.

Talking to media here, the minister said that today, Pakistan took only Rs 6 trillion loan from 1947 to 2008 and strengthened armed forces, purchased Gwadar, built the capital city of Islamabad and the country became a nuclear power. He said that loan worth Rs 23 trillion was taken from 2008 to 2018 when the PPP and PML-N were in power.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has to repay $ 55 billion loan in its five years tenure due to bad economic policies of the past regimes. So far, the PTI government had repaid $32 billion loan during past three years, he added and said that owing to the bad governance and plunder of the past rulers, the country was facing inflation today, how can we ignore them.