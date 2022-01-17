ATP chief suggests setting up of special tourism zones

PESHAWAR: Chairman Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has suggested setting up of special tourism zones in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltisan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir as the tourism is largest industry and source of investment that can be boosted up business and employment.

A special awareness campaign, namely: ‘Visit to Pakistan’ is needed to be launched across the country, he stressed, while talking to reporters here on Sunday. Shah noted: “Pakistan has highly rich in historic, religious, self conscious and cultural legacy”. The ATP observed Vietnam, Turkey, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and many countries across the world ahead in every field and race of progress on merely tourism ground. Faiq went on to say that investment worth billions of dollars is being carried out all over the world. But, he said, it is unfortunate the successive governments of Pakistan had never given important and proper attention toward this important industry.

Terming the peaceful environment prerequisites for uplift of the tourism sector, the ATP chief said the Pak Army and the whole nation had rendered incalculable sacrifices for restoration of sustainable peace and stability.

Mentioning about the recent tragic incident of Murree, Shah emphasized that National Disaster Management Authority [NDMA] and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation [PTDC] should be equipped with latest facilities and ensure provision teamwork so it can ensure their availability to facilitate tourists and cope with any emergency situations.

Highlighting the importance of the tourism sector, he said Pakistan is highly resourceful in this important sector as well as well-known for different weathers. From mountains to plain areas, and desert to oceans, he said tourism can be promoted in the country. He urged the government, institutions and media to bring this important industry to high peaks with coordinated efforts.

Terming the increasing unemployment as the biggest issue, Shah said it is a dire need of the hour to promote businesses and provide maximum job avenues in the country. He said emergent initiatives are needed to be made in every sector. Everyone must work unanimously for economic autonomy by setting aside political and personal interests, so it can help to do a lot of work in a short span of time, he stressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022