ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ventilator recall and profit warning double whammy slam Philips

Reuters 17 Jan, 2022

AMSTERDAM: Shares in Philips plunged 15% on Wednesday, their worst intra-day drop in over 20 years, after the Dutch health technology group warned supply chain woes would hit profits and a ventilator recall needed to be expanded.

Philips recalled upto 4 million of its breathing-aid machines last year amid concerns that a type of foam used in the devices could degrade and become toxic. It has now raised that estimate by 1 million and hiked its provision for the recall by 45% to 725 million euros.

“The extended recall is a major negative as this also extends the litigation risk”, ING analyst Marc Hesselink said.

The current provision does not cover the possible costs of litigation, with Philips facing more than a hundred class action suits. Fears of a large claims bill had already lopped around 15 billion euros off Philips’ market value in the past nine months.

In addition to the expanded recall, Philips also cut its estimate for adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) by almost 40% in the fourth quarter to about 650 million euros ($739 million), as it continued to scramble for memory chips and other parts.

The double whammy of bad news saw it lose over 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) of its market value, its worst day on the stock market since 1998, when it was still a sprawling conglomerate selling lightbulbs, televisions and CD-players.

Now specializing in medical equipment and other health products, Philips initially benefited from a jump in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic but a global shortage of semiconductors and other electronic components has left it exposed.

ventilator Philips Dutch health technology group

Comments

Comments are closed.

Ventilator recall and profit warning double whammy slam Philips

Rs41bn supplementary grant: Petroleum Div faces resistance

Cabinet to discuss 14-point agenda tomorrow

UK govt to cut funding for BBC: Mail

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters?

Valuation of properties: FBR not yet notified revised rates

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI

Doctor dies as Covid positivity ratio soars to 40pc in Karachi

Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 enforced

Pakistan condemns harassment, illegal arrests in IIOJK

Non-traditional exports increased 60% in 4 months, says Razak Dawood

Read more stories