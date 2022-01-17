ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Anderson learned bowling wobble seam after watching Asif

APP 17 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Legendary English pacer James Anderson has learned bowling the wobble seam delivery after watching Pakistani seamer Mohammad Asif during the summer of 2010.

The 39-year-old has 640 wickets to his name in Test cricket and was generally known as the ‘King of Swing’. The right-arm pacer opined that he had to work on the wobble seam before the 2010/11 Ashes as Kookaburra doesn’t provide as much of the swing.

Anderson said during the Pakistan tour of England, he watched Asif bowling these deliveries which were nipping off the seam and he later tried to adopt the craft which eventually brought him success during the 2010/11 Ashes Down Under.

“It was before the 2010/11 Ashes, David Saker was our bowling coach. He said Kookaburra doesn’t swing for the huge amount of time, so something else in the locker as a bowler was crucial here in Australia for success,” Anderson said while talking to 7 Cricket as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“In summer 2010, we played against Pakistan and Mohammad Asif was bowling this ball which just wobbled a little bit, it was not seaming nor swinging, he was just trying to nip off the seam,” he said.

“So I spent the whole summer practising that and working on it and was comfortable to bowl here (in Australia) which actually brought success for me throughout that series,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that Asif who was regarded as the best swing and seam bowler on the world scene ever bagged 103, 46 and 13 wickets in 23 Tests, 38 ODIs and 11 Twenty20s, respectively.

