ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Waheed Baloch wins 11th Rashid D Habib Golf 2022

Press Release 17 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The final round of Bank Al Habib’s 11th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2022 was played on Sunday at Karachi golf club. 55 professionals participated in final round.

Waheed Baloch of KGC carded 278 10 under par to win the tournament award money of Rs713,115. Defending champion Muhammad Shabbir of Islamabad succeeded to second place and bagged Rs453,150. Muhammad Munir of Rawalpindi was the second runner up and was paid Rs267,120. Additionally, appearance money of Rs500,000 was equally distributed among Muhammad Munir, Minhaj Maqsood Warraich, Ahmed Baig, Matloob Ahmed and Muhammad Shabbir.

Out of 27 golfers in Senior Professionals category, Muhammad Akram of Lahore Gymkhana leaded on final day and was paid Rs152,483. Asghar Ali and Tahir Nasim of Gymkhana are joint runner ups. They were paid award money of Rs84,710 each. In addition, appearance of money Rs150,000 was equally distributed between Muhammad Akram, Irfan Mehmood and Naseer Khan.

Shahzad Mushtaq is the winner in KGC Professionals category and was paid prize money of Rs90,250. Arshad Rasheed followed him in the second position and bagged Rs71,250.

Abdul Wadood won Young Professionals category with Muhammad Saqib as runner up. Their award money is Rs47,500 and Rs37,500 respectively.

Abdul Waheed and Latif Khaskheli grabbed first and second position in KGC Senior Professionals category. Their award money was Rs23750 and Rs18750 respectively.

In the KGC Caddies category, Tariq Kamal leaded in the final round with Nabeel Khan as the runner up. They were paid award money of Rs90,250 and 71,250 respectively.

The Chief Guest at the occasion, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi appreciated the role of Bank Al Habib in promotion of Golf. Admiral Niazi applauded role of Karachi Golf Club management in maintaining such a beautiful and professional Golf Club in Karachi. Admiral further said, “This year Pakistan Navy will host Asian Tour Golf Championship in Karachi.”

Bank Al Habib’s Chairman Abbas D Habib congratulated winners and encouraged participants on the tournament. He said Bank Al Habib’s support to golfers of Pakistan will continue. The cars for hole-in-one remained unclaimed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

11th Rashid D Habib Golf 2022 Waheed Baloch

Comments

Comments are closed.

Waheed Baloch wins 11th Rashid D Habib Golf 2022

Rs41bn supplementary grant: Petroleum Div faces resistance

Cabinet to discuss 14-point agenda tomorrow

UK govt to cut funding for BBC: Mail

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters?

Valuation of properties: FBR not yet notified revised rates

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI

Doctor dies as Covid positivity ratio soars to 40pc in Karachi

Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 enforced

Pakistan condemns harassment, illegal arrests in IIOJK

Non-traditional exports increased 60% in 4 months, says Razak Dawood

Read more stories