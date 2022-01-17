Waheed Baloch wins 11th Rashid D Habib Golf 2022

KARACHI: The final round of Bank Al Habib’s 11th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2022 was played on Sunday at Karachi golf club. 55 professionals participated in final round.

Waheed Baloch of KGC carded 278 10 under par to win the tournament award money of Rs713,115. Defending champion Muhammad Shabbir of Islamabad succeeded to second place and bagged Rs453,150. Muhammad Munir of Rawalpindi was the second runner up and was paid Rs267,120. Additionally, appearance money of Rs500,000 was equally distributed among Muhammad Munir, Minhaj Maqsood Warraich, Ahmed Baig, Matloob Ahmed and Muhammad Shabbir.

Out of 27 golfers in Senior Professionals category, Muhammad Akram of Lahore Gymkhana leaded on final day and was paid Rs152,483. Asghar Ali and Tahir Nasim of Gymkhana are joint runner ups. They were paid award money of Rs84,710 each. In addition, appearance of money Rs150,000 was equally distributed between Muhammad Akram, Irfan Mehmood and Naseer Khan.

Shahzad Mushtaq is the winner in KGC Professionals category and was paid prize money of Rs90,250. Arshad Rasheed followed him in the second position and bagged Rs71,250.

Abdul Wadood won Young Professionals category with Muhammad Saqib as runner up. Their award money is Rs47,500 and Rs37,500 respectively.

Abdul Waheed and Latif Khaskheli grabbed first and second position in KGC Senior Professionals category. Their award money was Rs23750 and Rs18750 respectively.

In the KGC Caddies category, Tariq Kamal leaded in the final round with Nabeel Khan as the runner up. They were paid award money of Rs90,250 and 71,250 respectively.

The Chief Guest at the occasion, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi appreciated the role of Bank Al Habib in promotion of Golf. Admiral Niazi applauded role of Karachi Golf Club management in maintaining such a beautiful and professional Golf Club in Karachi. Admiral further said, “This year Pakistan Navy will host Asian Tour Golf Championship in Karachi.”

Bank Al Habib’s Chairman Abbas D Habib congratulated winners and encouraged participants on the tournament. He said Bank Al Habib’s support to golfers of Pakistan will continue. The cars for hole-in-one remained unclaimed.

