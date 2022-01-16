Pakistan condemns harassment, illegal arrests in IIOJK

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Sunday condemned the increasing harassment, illegal arrests and registration of fake criminal cases against journalists and civil society activists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The reported attack on Kashmir Press Club manifestly reflects India’s entrenched use of brute force and coercion to forcibly silence those raising voices against its horrendous crimes and egregious human rights violations IIOJK, the FO spokesperson said in a statement.

“Equally condemnable is the increasing use of draconian and inhumane laws including Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) with impunity in IIOJK, which reflects India’s colonial mindset,” he added.

CPJ protests detention of IIOJK journalists, demands their release

"India’s state-sponsored terrorism can never weaken the resolve of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination."

The FO added that Pakistan calls upon the international community, particularly the United Nations and international human rights and humanitarian bodies, to hold India accountable for its unabated harassment and illegal arrests of journalists, human rights defenders and other civil society activists in IIOJK.

Journalist have increasingly voiced concerns about harassment and threats that have effectively restricted reporting after India revoked the region's semi-autonomy and divided it into two federally governed territories in 2019.