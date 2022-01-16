ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,012
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,324,147
4,02724hr
Sindh
499,830
Punjab
452,261
Balochistan
33,699
Islamabad
110,963
KPK
182,199
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi index at highest in over 15 years; Egypt falls

Reuters 16 Jan, 2022

Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Sunday, in response to a rise in crude prices on Friday, while the Egyptian bourse retreated due to a selloff in blue-chips.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, settled higher on Friday, boosted by supply constraints and worries of a Russian attack on neighbouring Ukraine, despite sources saying China is set to release crude reserves around the Lunar New Year.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.3%, extending gains from the previous session when it reached its highest since July 2006, with Saudi Arabian Mining Company advancing 3.4%.

Among other gainers, petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp added 1.2%.

Separately, Saudi Arabia waived its requirement for visitors to be fully vaccinated to allow soccer players from Spain to compete in the Spanish Super Cup on Saudi soil, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The Qatari index climbed 0.9%, buoyed by a 1.6% rise in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar and a 1.2% gain in Qatar Islamic Bank, ahead of its earnings announcement.

Most Gulf bourses in black, tracking oil, global shares

Oman dropped 0.6%, hit by a 6.6% slide in Bank Dhofar, which reported a more than 17% decrease in annual net profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index declined 1.5%, with losses across the board weighing on the index as investors continue to secure their gains.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.3% to 12,110

QATAR gained 0.9% to 12,434

BAHRAIN was up 0.6% to 1,816

OMAN fell 0.6% to 4,241

KUWAIT was flat at 8,055

Saudi index Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi index at highest in over 15 years; Egypt falls

Hostages freed in Texas synagogue standoff, suspect 'deceased'

Pakistan Day Parade will feature fly-past of Chinese J-10C fighter jets: Sheikh Rashid

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters calling for rights

Thailand reports first death from Omicron coronavirus variant

Country’s upper parts likely to receive rain, snow from Jan 18

Shibli Faraz rejects reports of high EVM cost

'Disappointed' Djokovic deported from Australia

India eyes next Test captain as Kohli era ends

Pakistan records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Read more stories