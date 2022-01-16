NK industrialists asked to compile employee data

KARACHI: Industrialists in North Karachi Industrial Area have been asked by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Nasir Aftab to compile records of their employees and security guards in order to make the industrial area crime-free. In this regard, the Sindh Police will keep doing everything they can to protect industrialists’ lives and property.

A team of three policemen from DIG West, three Rangers personnel, and three members of the North Karachi Trade and Industry Association (NKATI) will be formed to compile SOPs regarding law and order in the North Karachi Industrial Area and implement them, he said.

Police services can be availed while withdrawing cash from the bank. He also directed the SSP Central to provide more personnel to the NKATI Crime Monitoring Cell.

NKATI president, Faisal Moiz Khan appreciated the cooperation of DIG West, Nasir Aftab, and said that all development works in North Karachi Industrial Area have been carried out with the grant from Sindh Government. Which is a sign of full confidence of the Sindh government.

He suggested that a CPLC-like system should be set up in every industrial zone and it should be regularly notified by the Sindh government to give it a legal status.

He requested DIG West to put this proposal before the top government agencies. In this regard, we are also in touch with the Sindh Home Department.

‘’Khamisa Goth and Lasi Goth are connected in North Karachi Industrial Area from where criminals enter North Karachi Industrial Area and easily escape after committing incidents. Therefore, police co-operation is required to monitor the routes through which these criminals enter the industrial area. An integrated strategy needs to be formulated in this regard’’, he pointed out.

NKATI president drew attention to the encroachments in the North Karachi Industrial Area, saying that most of the people sitting on chairs outside the tea hotels are criminals. Therefore, it is very important to put an end to such encroachments because criminals sit in the same hotels and keep an eye on the industrialists.

At present 7 personnel have been provided to Gabol Town Police Station and 13 personnel have been provided to North Karachi Industrial Area Police Station so the shortage of personnel should be met.

Syed Usman Ali, senior member, executive committee, said that cooperation with the police and NKATI is very strong, which has resulted in a significant reduction in crime in the North Karachi Industrial Area, but there is a shortage of personnel.

He informed that Installation of 750 CCTV cameras in North Karachi Industrial Area will be started soon. While streetlights have been installed to illuminate the industrial area, North Karachi Industrial Development & Management Company is paying the bills of K Electric in this regard.

