ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,003
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,320,120
4,28624hr
Sindh
497,153
Punjab
451,408
Balochistan
33,684
Islamabad
110,597
KPK
182,100
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NK industrialists asked to compile employee data

Recorder Report 16 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Industrialists in North Karachi Industrial Area have been asked by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Nasir Aftab to compile records of their employees and security guards in order to make the industrial area crime-free. In this regard, the Sindh Police will keep doing everything they can to protect industrialists’ lives and property.

A team of three policemen from DIG West, three Rangers personnel, and three members of the North Karachi Trade and Industry Association (NKATI) will be formed to compile SOPs regarding law and order in the North Karachi Industrial Area and implement them, he said.

Police services can be availed while withdrawing cash from the bank. He also directed the SSP Central to provide more personnel to the NKATI Crime Monitoring Cell.

NKATI president, Faisal Moiz Khan appreciated the cooperation of DIG West, Nasir Aftab, and said that all development works in North Karachi Industrial Area have been carried out with the grant from Sindh Government. Which is a sign of full confidence of the Sindh government.

He suggested that a CPLC-like system should be set up in every industrial zone and it should be regularly notified by the Sindh government to give it a legal status.

He requested DIG West to put this proposal before the top government agencies. In this regard, we are also in touch with the Sindh Home Department.

‘’Khamisa Goth and Lasi Goth are connected in North Karachi Industrial Area from where criminals enter North Karachi Industrial Area and easily escape after committing incidents. Therefore, police co-operation is required to monitor the routes through which these criminals enter the industrial area. An integrated strategy needs to be formulated in this regard’’, he pointed out.

NKATI president drew attention to the encroachments in the North Karachi Industrial Area, saying that most of the people sitting on chairs outside the tea hotels are criminals. Therefore, it is very important to put an end to such encroachments because criminals sit in the same hotels and keep an eye on the industrialists.

At present 7 personnel have been provided to Gabol Town Police Station and 13 personnel have been provided to North Karachi Industrial Area Police Station so the shortage of personnel should be met.

Syed Usman Ali, senior member, executive committee, said that cooperation with the police and NKATI is very strong, which has resulted in a significant reduction in crime in the North Karachi Industrial Area, but there is a shortage of personnel.

He informed that Installation of 750 CCTV cameras in North Karachi Industrial Area will be started soon. While streetlights have been installed to illuminate the industrial area, North Karachi Industrial Development & Management Company is paying the bills of K Electric in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh police North Karachi Industrial Area Nasir Aftab employee data

Comments

Comments are closed.

NK industrialists asked to compile employee data

MoC for sending only 20pc empty containers abroad

Fraudulent retailers: FBR chief hints at shutting down businesses

WB to consider house financing project next month

SEZs model: PM approves ‘One Stop Service’

Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 enforced

POL products’ prices surge

Grid interconnections: KE urges NTDC to resolve cross-trip issue

Iranian cooking oil: FBR to take anti-smuggling steps

IHC says press freedom is not a licence to prejudice sub-judice proceedings

NSA outlines main features of NSP

Read more stories