President awards teams for winning Huawei ICT competition

ISLAMABAD: The award distribution ceremony for Huawei’s ICT Middle East Competition in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication of Pakistan was conducted at the President House in Islamabad.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Secretary Telecommunication and Information Technology Dr Sohail Rajput, Vice President of Huawei Middle East, Wang Shun Li, CEO of Huawei Pakistan, Mark Meng, the winning Pakistani teams, along with other officials from MoITT and Huawei Pakistan were all present at the occasion.

The competition is a Huawei annual ICT initiative, designed to nurture global ICT talent. Over the month of October, Huawei’s Talent Ecosystem team carried out multiple roadshows at more than 134 universities, hitting a registration number of 10,150 candidates. 8 excellent students were interviewed after regional training and the top 6 qualified for regional exam which was scheduled to be held from 21st – 23rd Dec in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The final round of the competition witnessed participation of 11 teams from countries covering the entire Middle East Region.

On 23rd Dec, Pakistan’s team one consisting of Sateesh Kumar, Iqra Fatima, and Bhagchand Meghwar along with their instructor Dr Faheem Khuhawar Instructor won 1st prize of $20,000. Not only so, the 2nd prize was also grabbed by Pakistan’s team two consisting of Hafiz Rizwan, Adnan Ali, and Mukhtar Muhammad along with their instructor.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, speaking at the closing ceremony of Huawei ICT competition here, saying” I am aware of the cooperative arrangement of the Huawei Academy with about 80 different universities in Pakistan to develop and groom young talent. I also appreciated companies like Huawei for training a large number of students in the field of information technology, noting the international companies wanted to create an ecosystem for harnessing talent. I believe that ten million people would get jobs in information technology sector in future.”

Secretary Telecommun-ication and Information Technology Dr Sohail Rajput reiterated the sentiment, saying, “First of all, I congratulate all the Pakistan excellent talents won this ICT competition final. This shows we have the talents, the youths and energy which can bring a lot of things for Pakistan. If we want to increase our exports and reduce our trade deficit, the only way is invest to our youths because this is our biggest asset. And Formula investing in youth and talent is the IT. Under president’s leading and put more investment in ICT sector, we can easily get our target in short future.”

