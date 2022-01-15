PTI govt has introduced two key energy reforms: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday tweeted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government introduced two key energy reforms.

First, the law that allows the government to price in imported gas for domestic supplies has been passed by the Assembly. It will now be sent to the Senate. This is a historic and a much-needed reform that will ensure energy security of the country.

Second, a few months ago, we passed the IGCEP framework from the CCI. That ensures that the government will only sign new contracts for electricity when required and only through a competitive and transparent process.

This too is a key reform away from previous practice of controversial procurements.

