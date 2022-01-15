Liaqat Qaimkhani granted bail in Icon Tower reference

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing multi-billion-rupee fake bank accounts case, on Friday, granted bail to the former director general Parks and Horticulture, Karachi, Liaqat Ali Khan Qaimkhani, in Bahria Icon Tower corruption reference against property tycoon Malik Riaz and others.

Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Basir, while announcing its reserved judgement granted bail to Qaimkhani against surety bonds worth Rs1,000,000. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the reference against Malik Riaz and others on illegal allotment of land of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim to Galaxy Construction (Pvt) Ltd (Bahria Icon Tower).

The other accused also include Manzoor Qadir Kaka, former chief controller of building and Ahmad Ali Riaz, former director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Bahria Town, Yousaf Baloch, former senator, Dinshaw H Anklesaria, director Galaxy Construction (Pvt) Ltd, Zain Malik, director Galaxy Construction (Pvt) Ltd, Waqas Riffat, director Galaxy Construction (Pvt) Ltd, Liaqat Ali Qaim Khani, former director general (DG) Parks and Horticulture KMC, Gulam Arif, senior director estate KMC, Khawaja Shafiqu Ahmed, former special secretary housing, and Abdul Subhan Memon, former secretary land utilization

