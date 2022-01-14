ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,747 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 17,977 Decreased By -24.1 (-0.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Turkish lira firms as minister sees inflation peaking in January

Reuters 14 Jan, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira was stronger on Friday after Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati was cited as saying inflation would peak in January and start to fall from May, reaching single digits by June 2023 when elections are scheduled.

The lira was 0.7% firmer at 13.53 to the dollar by 0645 GMT. It weakened 44% last year, with a currency crisis halted last month after currency interventions and a government scheme to protect lira deposits from forex depreciation.

Nebati was quoted as saying in an interview with Bloomberg that the lira deposit facility had attracted 126 billion lira ($9.3 billion), of which 15% came from foreign currency accounts, with some 300,000 people participating in the scheme.

He also said that work on increasing the capital of state banks will be completed before the end of this month.

Turkish lira weakens nearly 3%, giving up Wednesday's gains

Driven by last year's lira plunge, annual inflation surged to a 19-year high of 36.1% in December, the highest under President Tayyip Erdogan's rule, and it is expected to reach as high as 50% in coming months.

But Nebati said it would ease as the summer approaches.

"Currently we are carrying the hump of December. In the summer, both with easing food prices and in terms of global inflation, we will be entering a period where the impact of both of these will lessen," he said.

"I will go into the election with single-digit inflation in June 2023," he said. However, a central bank survey of market participants on Friday showed annual consumer price inflation was expected to be 29.75% at the end of this year.

Nebati also said market interest rates and the central bank's policy rate had started to converge.

The lira crisis in November and December was sparked by the central bank's 500 basis points of rate cuts to 14% since September. It eased policy under pressure from Erdogan, who seeks higher growth by boosting production and exports.

Turkey's lira

