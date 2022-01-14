CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

KARACHI: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Affairs, Khalid Mansoor Thursday said that during the initial stage of the CPEC, power was too expensive because of the furnace oil cost, which could directly hit the country’s balance of payment position.

Addressing the second day of “The Future Summit,” organized by the Nutshell Group in collaboration with the Martin Dow Group, Mansoor said the CPEC is not China-centric. From their viewpoint, it is all about regional connectivity. Apart from China, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are open to entire world. “We will soon hold international conference on CPEC significance,” he added.

Mansoor further said that by 2030, China Pakistan Economic Corridor project will open countless doors of foreign investment in Pakistan that will benefit the country’s economy. As already, not only China but also other countries and business leaders across the globe are giving enormous attention to this multi-faceted and magnanimous project of mega development.

Douglas Corley, Founder DHB Global and CEO, Alaunius Technologies and Global Panel Member, MIT Technology Review said that during the severe wave of coronavirus pandemic, three pillars have gained excessive importance which are government vs governance, rebuilding trust and adapt to drive business with continuity.

He also said that the role of technology is indispensable to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 whereas it is the primary responsibility of the leadership to ensure safe products.

In line with what’s coming next, Douglas also highlighted merger of healthcare with climate change innovation, date rush and the influence of crypto currency in the future.”

Senator Dr Musadik Malik while expressing his views during the second day of The Future Summit said “there was a time when television created a magic around all the nook and corners in the world, then the emergence of the mobile phones grasped the market.”

Senator also said that the role of policy makers is predominant for decisive decision making and anticipation of future in the most systematic manner Senator Malik also highlighted the significance of electronic chips which are being used in healthcare to monitor and closely check the patient’s condition from time to time. This shows the extent to which technology has impacted the lives of the humans.

Malik also said that “one must imagine future in a different way and then devise strategies accordingly, keeping into consideration your vision and mission and by means of innovation you drive your life towards future. Trends are visible to everyone, what trends we see in healthcare discusses that the burden of illness is increasing as people are living longer and countering several diseases.

Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan said, “I utter this with due responsibility that Pakistan’s economy is reinvigorating at fast pace.”

Azfar said that the incumbent government is taking all possible measures for improving and boosting the country’s economy by increasing the level of the exports and added that it is highly significant to refine the entire process of corporate governance.

Chairman BoI also said that the business community’s role is decisive in the economic growth of Pakistan and the doors of BOI are always open for them. The incumbent government has paid immense attention to ensure business friendly policies at all the levels without any discrimination. Investors’ friendly policy of the incumbent government resulted in the economic development in the recent years.

Azfar added that BoI is taking on board multiple sectors that will aid a lot in attracting huge foreign investment in Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

President Institute of Business Management IoBM and Management Association of Pakistan, Talib S Karim while recalling the time when Covid pandemic unearthed said that the biggest challenge for the educational institutions was to get adept with the usage of virtual and online learning system which was successfully adhered in letter and spirit in order to avoid any loss of studies due to the rising wave of the coronavirus endemic.

Dr Shahid Mahmud, Chairman and CEO Interactive Group of Companies in his remarks praised the efforts of the Nutshell Group and the Martin Dow Group for organizing such a mesmerizing moot.

He said Pakistan will become fifth economic power of the world in the coming years. CPEC will be instrumental in bridging the robust relationship between South Asia and Africa among diversified communities and businesses.

Dr Shahid said “my perception on CPEC is that in the years ahead, we will become such kind of a nation on which China will depend upon.” China has pushed its economy by fully utilizing manpower effectively and efficiently to explore numerous opportunities all around the globe, the CEO Interactive Group said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022