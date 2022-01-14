ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.02 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.17%)
BOP 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FFL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
GTECH 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
PACE 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.02%)
PIBTL 7.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.31%)
PTC 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
SNGP 34.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
TELE 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
TPL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TPLP 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TREET 42.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
TRG 105.38 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.38%)
UNITY 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.86%)
WAVES 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
WTL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2%)
YOUW 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
BR100 4,740 Increased By 11.5 (0.24%)
BR30 19,583 Increased By 35.3 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,853 Increased By 90 (0.2%)
KSE30 18,046 Increased By 44.6 (0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

POL products’ prices may soar further

Recorder Report Updated 14 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The prices of petroleum products are likely to reach an all-time high of Rs150 per litre with effect from January 16, oil marketing companies hinted at this possibility on Thursday, amid a hike in the rates of crude oil in the international market.

The government is expected to move up the price of petroleum products by Rs6 per litre or 3.4 percent.

The rate of petrol is expected to rise by Rs5.25 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs5.75 per litre.

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

Likewise, the price of kerosene oil (SKO) will likely to go up by Rs5.50 per litre and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs6 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will calculate the prices on the basis of current level of petroleum levy (PL) and general sale tax (GST).

Sources said that exchange rate against US dollar and raise in price of Brent Oil by $1.7 per to $83.7 per barrel would force the government to increase the prices.

The government had already fulfilled its commitment to raise Rs4 per litre PL each month and in first half of January government imposed Rs4 per litre on all petroleum products.

The Ministry of Finance will make a final decision in this regard after consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the new prices will be effective from January 16. The oil and gas regulator will send its recommendation on new prices of petroleum products today (Friday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Crude Oil OGRA POL products oil marketing companies High Speed Diesel price price of petrol

Comments

1000 characters

POL products’ prices may soar further

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

14 more bills passed

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Monthly FCA: Discos’ tariff up Rs4.30 for Nov 2021

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

CCI decides to conduct 7th population, housing census

Senate panel told: EoI for PSM sell-off to be invited by May

Procurement of costly furnace oil irks Senate panel

There’re no hard feelings and I wish PM well: Khattak

Read more stories