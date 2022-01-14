There’re no hard feelings and I wish PM well: Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is his leader and there is no disagreement with him on any issue.

He was talking to reporters inside the Parliament House after reports surfaced that he exchanged some heated words with the prime minister during the party’s parliamentary meeting. The sources quoted Khattak as telling the prime minister: “We made you the prime minister”.

Khattak was also quoted telling the prime minister that “your colleagues are leaving you.” To this, the prime minister responded to him: “You cannot blackmail me”.

This PTI parliamentary meeting was called to take the party’s leadership into confidence regarding the supplementary finance bill, which was later passed by the house.

PM announces new organisational structure of PTI

However, Khattak plainly rejected the reports, saying the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere, and there was no exchange of heated words between him and the prime minister. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is my leader and you [the media] should not create a storm when nothing like this happened,” he maintained.

The defence minister did say that he along with other members expressed serious reservations about inflation, the mini-budget, and the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) bill. The sources further said Khattak also raised the issue of gas in the province, saying “gas is banned in KP despite the province being the producer of gas and electricity. Yet, it is facing difficulties.”

