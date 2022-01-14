ANL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
Pakistan

CM urges people to observe Covid-19 SOPs

Recorder Report 14 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has urged the people to get vaccinated to remain safe from the fifth Coronavirus wave.

In a statement on Thursday, the CM said that the citizens will have to show seriousness, as the new wave intensifies. “It is in the best interest of the citizens to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), as an increase in the number of patients is worrisome,” he added. Meanwhile, the CM lambasted the opposition for not showing importance to the national interest; they have neither awareness nor understanding of national interests.”

He regretted that the opposition tried to gain political mileage after the Murree tragedy. “The opposition parties are least bothered about the national interest; they will go to every extent to gain political mileage on issues involving human lives,” he added. “They lack empathy and are only driven by the lust for power.

