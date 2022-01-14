Mengal, Fazl take stock of situation

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal Thursday, called on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to discuss the prevailing political matters and decided to give tough time to the government in and outside the parliament.

Akhtar Mengal also congratulated Maulana Fazl for his party’s outstanding performance in the recently-held local bodies’ elections in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Both the parties expressed serious concern over the prevailing economic situation of the country, saying the incumbent government was setting new records of inflation every day.

They said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government has totally failed in bringing any relief to the masses; therefore, both the parties will join hands against the government inside and outside the parliament in a bid to rid the country of the “most incompetent” government of past 74 years.

While expressing serious reservations over the supplementary finance bill, they said that the approval of the mini-budget will bring a fresh wave of inflation for already inflation-stricken masses.

They said the government is not only bringing mini budget but is also going to hand over the country to international lenders such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

