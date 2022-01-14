ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASC 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
AVN 108.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.16%)
BOP 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
CNERGY 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.97%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
FNEL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.42%)
GGGL 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GGL 23.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
GTECH 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PACE 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.74%)
PIBTL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.98%)
PTC 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.38%)
TELE 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
TPL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPLP 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.39%)
TREET 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TRG 105.38 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.38%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.54%)
WAVES 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
WTL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2%)
YOUW 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
BR100 4,746 Increased By 17.3 (0.37%)
BR30 19,603 Increased By 55 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,894 Increased By 131.2 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,061 Increased By 60.1 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Mengal, Fazl take stock of situation

Abdul Rasheed Azad 14 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal Thursday, called on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to discuss the prevailing political matters and decided to give tough time to the government in and outside the parliament.

Akhtar Mengal also congratulated Maulana Fazl for his party’s outstanding performance in the recently-held local bodies’ elections in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Both the parties expressed serious concern over the prevailing economic situation of the country, saying the incumbent government was setting new records of inflation every day.

They said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government has totally failed in bringing any relief to the masses; therefore, both the parties will join hands against the government inside and outside the parliament in a bid to rid the country of the “most incompetent” government of past 74 years.

While expressing serious reservations over the supplementary finance bill, they said that the approval of the mini-budget will bring a fresh wave of inflation for already inflation-stricken masses.

They said the government is not only bringing mini budget but is also going to hand over the country to international lenders such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

