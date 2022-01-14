ANL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.15%)
BOP 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FFL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
GTECH 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
MLCF 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
PACE 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.02%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.44%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.4%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 34.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
TELE 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.18%)
TPL 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 30.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.01%)
TREET 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.76%)
TRG 105.45 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.44%)
UNITY 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.76%)
WAVES 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.6%)
YOUW 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
BR100 4,741 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 19,588 Increased By 40 (0.2%)
KSE100 45,853 Increased By 89.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 18,049 Increased By 47.7 (0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

BoP, Lahore Qalandars team up for PSL-7

Press Release 14 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The signing ceremony of the partnership agreement between The Bank of Punjab and Lahore Qalandars for PSL Seven was held in Lahore. The agreement was signed by President &CEO The Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood and CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana.

Speaking on the occasion, President & CEO The Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood said that cricket has now acquired the status of culture in Pakistan and holds immense sentiments for the people. He said that Lahore Qalandars is not just his favourite team but also of majority of the cricket lovers.

He also expressed that to further infuse the interest in the league, a new product will also be launched that will be beneficial for both the organizations. He said that the purpose of this partnership is to promote healthy activities. He also announced that in case of winning the league, apart from sponsorship a special prize of Rs. 10 million will also be awarded to the players.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Lahore Qalandars, Atif Rana said that this partnership is not short termed but it is the beginning of a long lasting partnership.

He said that luck did not favour Lahore Qalandars in previous seasons but miraculous persona of CEO and President BOP Zafar Masood will definitely bring good fortune for Lahore Qalandars and his vision will take PSL 7 to new heights. While expressing his gratitude he expressed that today is the big day of his life as he had also started his professional career as a banker and today sitting with the top most banker of Pakistan makes him really feel proud.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Hafeez, former captain of Pakistan cricket team and senior player of Lahore Qalandars, expressed that this collaboration between the two organizations will bring excellent results and will create new opportunities for the youth of this country. He also said that Shaheen Shah Afridi’s captaincy of Lahore Qalandars is a great opportunity for him to prove his leadership skills. The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials of both the organizations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lahore Qalandars Bank of Punjab (BoP) PSL7 Zafar Masood

Comments

Comments are closed.

BoP, Lahore Qalandars team up for PSL-7

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

14 more bills passed

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Monthly FCA: Discos’ tariff up Rs4.30 for Nov 2021

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

POL products’ prices may soar further

CCI decides to conduct 7th population, housing census

Senate panel told: EoI for PSM sell-off to be invited by May

Procurement of costly furnace oil irks Senate panel

There’re no hard feelings and I wish PM well: Khattak

Read more stories