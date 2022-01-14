BoP, Lahore Qalandars team up for PSL-7

LAHORE: The signing ceremony of the partnership agreement between The Bank of Punjab and Lahore Qalandars for PSL Seven was held in Lahore. The agreement was signed by President &CEO The Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood and CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana.

Speaking on the occasion, President & CEO The Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood said that cricket has now acquired the status of culture in Pakistan and holds immense sentiments for the people. He said that Lahore Qalandars is not just his favourite team but also of majority of the cricket lovers.

He also expressed that to further infuse the interest in the league, a new product will also be launched that will be beneficial for both the organizations. He said that the purpose of this partnership is to promote healthy activities. He also announced that in case of winning the league, apart from sponsorship a special prize of Rs. 10 million will also be awarded to the players.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Lahore Qalandars, Atif Rana said that this partnership is not short termed but it is the beginning of a long lasting partnership.

He said that luck did not favour Lahore Qalandars in previous seasons but miraculous persona of CEO and President BOP Zafar Masood will definitely bring good fortune for Lahore Qalandars and his vision will take PSL 7 to new heights. While expressing his gratitude he expressed that today is the big day of his life as he had also started his professional career as a banker and today sitting with the top most banker of Pakistan makes him really feel proud.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Hafeez, former captain of Pakistan cricket team and senior player of Lahore Qalandars, expressed that this collaboration between the two organizations will bring excellent results and will create new opportunities for the youth of this country. He also said that Shaheen Shah Afridi’s captaincy of Lahore Qalandars is a great opportunity for him to prove his leadership skills. The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials of both the organizations.

