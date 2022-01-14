IGP orders operation against illegal arm dealers

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan has ordered to launch a grand operation against arms dealers allegedly involved in manufacture and sale of illegal weapons.

Initially, the operation would be launched in major cities, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala and this regard all the concerned capital city police chiefs and regional and district police officers have been directed to personally monitor the crackdown against illegal arms.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the IGP has remained the senior command that the scope of the operation should not be limited to the field, but monitoring of social media platforms such as TikTok and other apps must also be ensured so that those who exhibit weapons could be brought to justice.

“Those who found involved in aerial firing or display of weapons do not deserve any sympathy and legal action should be taken against them irrespective of their social standing,” the IG said and directed the supervisory officers to round up accused and dealers dealing in illegal and proscribed arms in all districts of province.

He also directed to revoke licenses of the dealers involved in illegal activities and take strict legal actions against them. He said the concerned SHO along with the supervisory officer will be directly held accountable if illegal arms trade was found in the premises of any police station.

The provincial police chief further directed that in case of use of licensed arms in criminal cases, close coordination should be maintained with the concerned agencies and despite revocation of the license, all possible steps should be taken to take stern action against such owners.

He said the inspection report should be sent to the Central Police Office (CPO) regularly and the officers who show slackness or negligence in the inspection process should be held accountable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022