ANL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.15%)
BOP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
FFL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
FNEL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.42%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
GTECH 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.53%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PACE 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.31%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
SNGP 34.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
TELE 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.91%)
TPL 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 30.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.01%)
TREET 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
TRG 105.40 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.39%)
UNITY 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.86%)
WAVES 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
WTL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2%)
YOUW 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.25%)
BR100 4,742 Increased By 14.1 (0.3%)
BR30 19,564 Increased By 16.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,872 Increased By 109.2 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,062 Increased By 60.5 (0.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Development of PP5P: CGPA to provide technical support

Recorder Report 14 Jan, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) will implement the project titled ‘Mobilizing Economic Reforms to keep critical space open in Khyber Pakhuntkhwa province will provide technical support in facilitating local economic development through the establishment of Economic Development Unit (EDU) and development of Peshawar’s Prosperity Five-Year Plan (PP5P) among others.

According to an official of the CGPA, not-for-profit, non-governmental, civil society organization said that the EDU will serve as knowledge, reform planning and innovation hub. CGPA, in consultation with stakeholders will reach out to trade bodies as well as traders’ association, Industrialists’ Association and Pakistan Contractors’ Association and others to join the EDU. Once established, CGPA will work directly with Peshawar EDU to develop the Peshawar EDU Strategy Document, which will serve as a guiding document ensuring the EDU’s sustainability beyond this project.

Under the banner of Peshawar EDU, CGPA will also facilitate the development of the Peshawar Prosperity Vision Statement and the Peshawar Prosperity Five Year Plan (PP5P). Through a combination of 11 public-private stakeholders consultations and on-going desk research, CGPA will engage Peshawar’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) community, formal and information businesses, the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, KP legislature and civil society to explore Peshawar’s potential for becoming a vibrant and sustainable market for inclusive economic growth.

CGPA will facilitate monthly public-private stakeholders’ consultations to develop the vision statement, followed by the development of the detailed five-year plan. The PP5P will be a five-year economic reforms and consensus building roadmap to move Peshawar towards the future envisioned in the Vision Statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

