Global firms fall short on forest protection vows

AFP 14 Jan, 2022

PARIS: Global companies and financial institutions with the highest potential for curbing deforestation are largely failing to do so, undermining pledges to protect forests made at the COP26 climate summit in November, a report said Thursday.

The Forest 500 analysis by non-profit research group Global Canopy graded 350 companies most responsible for producing, using or trading commodities that drive deforestation, along with the 150 biggest banks, investment firms and pension funds that finance them.

One-in-three companies assessed had no forest commitments at all, and 72 percent addressed some but not all of the forest-related commodities in their supply chains. Even those with commitments keyed to specific commodities — especially soy, beef and leather — “are failing to provide evidence of how they are implementing them”, the report concluded.

