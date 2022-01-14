1HFY22: Punjab utilises Rs170bn development funds

LAHORE: Punjab during the first six months of current fiscal 2021-22 has so far utilized Rs170 billion out of total Rs646 billion allocated under Annual Development Programme (ADP) for various development projects going on across the province.

The total development budget of the province had also been raised from initial allocation of Rs560 billion to Rs646 billion, which is historically the biggest development budget of Punjab.

Planning and Development Board Punjab Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal disclosed this while talking to media persons. All the departments have been asked to take the utilization figure to at least Rs200 billion till the end of current month, he added.

He briefed about budget utilization after completing first six months of the current financial year. Chairman P&D Board said that Rs104 billion has been released and Rs49 billion has been spent on new schemes.

There are currently 4,433 new schemes and more than 3,000 existing schemes in the province. The P&D released Rs60 billion for the health sector under the head of health Card. Departments which were slow to use the development funds had been directed to utilize on fast track, he said.

While discussing the progress of the Planning & Development Board he said that out of 238 schemes, 170 schemes were approved at the Provincial Development Forum. The government is keen to work on Punjab Public Private Partnership and a budget of Rs25 billion has been set aside for public-private partnership this year.

He further added that the government is committed to the maximum completion of ongoing schemes and therefore 52 PDWP meetings have been held in P&D so far. He admitted that some departments are very slow in using available funds specially, Transport, Environment and food.

