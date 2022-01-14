Growth of telecom services across Pakistan: PTCL, SCO to explore collaborative opportunities

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Special Communication Organization (SCO) at PTCL Headquarter Islamabad to explore potential collaborative opportunities for growth of telecom services across Pakistan, with special focus on AJK and GB.

The signing ceremony was attended by Hatem Bamatraf, President & GCEO, PTCL &Ufone and Major Gen Muhammad Shahid Siddeeq, DG SCO, along with senior officials from both organizations.

The MoU will facilitate multi-level cooperation between the leading telecom players to foster resource efficiency and growth of telecom services nationwide, especially in the remote mountainous regions of AJK and GB. The arrangement will facilitate passive network sharing and SCO’s backhaul support for the launch of PTCL’s Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service in AJK & GB through its 3500 MHz spectrum.

The telecom operators will offer their respective fiber assets for backup/redundancy to ensure uninterrupted high-quality services on a reciprocal basis and jointly build access networks in cantonments and other similar locations.

In addition, the companies will undertake multiple collaborative ventures including Multi-Operator Radio Access Network (MORAN), active elements sharing of cellular network, data national roaming and a range of other ICT solutions to increase their incremental revenues as well as deliver high-quality telecom services to their customers round the clock.

On the occasion, Hatem Bamatraf, President & GCEO, PTCL & Ufone, said, “We are excited to collaborate with SCO to expand our shared ambition of bringing superior telecommunication services to our customers. Together, we will help bridge the digital divide in the country, especially in the remote regions to help unlock their full potential.”

On the occasion, Major Gen Muhammad Shahid Siddeeq, DG SCO said, “We are pleased to partner with PTCL for upscaling telecom services in AJK and GB, where SCO has played an instrumental in connecting the masses through high-quality internet and cellular services. Through our efforts, we hope to provide an inclusive and equitable environment that will ensure progress and growth.”

PTCL being a national company, endeavours to contribute towards the economic development and prosperity of Pakistan.

