ANL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.15%)
BOP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
FFL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
GTECH 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 3.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.53%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PACE 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.59%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.98%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.4%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
SNGP 34.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
TELE 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.18%)
TPL 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.55%)
TREET 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TRG 105.40 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.39%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.6%)
YOUW 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
BR100 4,741 Increased By 12.9 (0.27%)
BR30 19,564 Increased By 16.7 (0.09%)
KSE100 45,848 Increased By 84.9 (0.19%)
KSE30 18,048 Increased By 46.6 (0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dow higher after producer prices data; Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall

Reuters 14 Jan, 2022

NEW YORK: The Dow rose on Thursday after a slower rise in producer prices in December fueled hopes that inflation has potentially reached its peak, while declines in healthcare stocks and megacap companies pressured the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

The producer price index increased 0.2% last month, after advancing 0.8% in November, the Labor Department said on Thursday amid falling cost of goods and signs that stretched supply chains were starting to ease.

In the 12 months through December, the PPI surged 9.7%, below the 9.8% forecast of economists polled by Reuters. “Investors are looking for signs of moderation in supply chain disruptions, as declining input costs would ultimately signal an easing of the consumer’s price burdens,” said John Lynch, chief investment officer for Comerica Wealth Management.

The PPI figures come a day after Wall Street indexes cheered consumer prices data that largely met market expectations despite hitting a 40-year high.

Nine of 11 major S&P 500 sectors eked out gains, with economy-focused cyclicals including financials, industrials and energy leading gains.

Healthcare stocks tumbled 1%, weighing the most on the benchmark index. The Nasdaq was hit by declines in Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms and Apple Inc.

Companies will report results on the final quarter of 2021 in the coming weeks. Year-over-year earnings growth from S&P 500 companies were expected to be lower in the fourth quarter compared to the first three quarters but still strong at 22.4%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Banks JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are due to report on Friday, while big technology and other mega-cap companies start next week.

“Last time, financials booked a lot of reserves, thinking at the time that people were not going to pay them back but things have improved a lot now,” said Fall Ainina, deputy director of research for James Investment.

Retail investors have also raised their exposure to bank stocks ahead of the earnings announcements, according to Vanda Research’s weekly report on retail flows.

At 10:33 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 103.59 points, or 0.29%, at 36,393.91, the S&P 500 was down 6.55 points, or 0.14%, at 4,719.80, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 75.74 points, or 0.50%, at 15,112.65.

Delta Air Lines gained 4.2% after beating estimates for fourth-quarter earnings, lifting the S&P 1500 Airlines index by 3.7%.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, whose testimony is underway for her nomination as deputy chair of the US central bank, in her prepared remarks said controlling inflation is the “most important task” for the Fed. Wells Fargo followed Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank in forecasting the Fed to raise interest rates four times this year.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.34-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.30-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 34 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 170 new lows.

NASDAQ Labor Department S&P500 John Lynch

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dow higher after producer prices data; Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

14 more bills passed

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Monthly FCA: Discos’ tariff up Rs4.30 for Nov 2021

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

POL products’ prices may soar further

CCI decides to conduct 7th population, housing census

Senate panel told: EoI for PSM sell-off to be invited by May

Procurement of costly furnace oil irks Senate panel

There’re no hard feelings and I wish PM well: Khattak

Read more stories