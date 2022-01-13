ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Blinken calls North Korea missile tests 'profoundly destabilizing'

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

WASHINGTON: North Korea's missile tests are profoundly destabilizing and dangerous, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, adding that Pyongyang has not responded to any diplomatic overtures from Washington.

The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed its first sanctions over North Korea's weapons programs following a series of North Korean missile launches, including two since last week.

Blinken said in an interview with MSNBC that the United States had made clear it does not have hostile intent toward North Korea and is willing to engage in talks without preconditions.

US imposes sanctions on North Koreans, Russian, after missile tests

"Unfortunately, not only has there been no response to those overtures, but the response we've seen_ has been renewed missile tests, something that is profoundly destabilizing, it's dangerous and it contravenes a whole host of UN Security Council resolutions," Blinken said.

"I think some of this is North Korea trying to get attention," he said. "It's done that in the past. They'll probably continue to do that."

The United States and its allies are focused on making sure they are protected and that there are repercussions for the North's missile activity, Blinken added.

North Korea says Kim Jong Un oversaw hypersonic missile test

Antony Blinken biden administration missile tests North Korea's missile tests

