ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 19,548 Decreased By -144.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 45,763 Decreased By -153.1 (-0.33%)
KSE30 18,001 Decreased By -69.1 (-0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi index at highest in over 15 years; blue-chip selloff hits Egypt

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, with the Saudi index reaching its highest level since mid-2006, while the Egyptian bourse retreated due to a selloff in blue-chips.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index advanced 1%, buoyed by a 5.4% rise in Riyad Bank and a 1.5% increase in Saudi National Bank.

The Saudi market was supported by the high price levels in oil markets, according to Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA.

"Additionally, the market could see strong support this year as the Saudi wealth fund is planning to invest $10 billion into local equities," Mourad said.

Separately, the kingdom is planning to auction up to three mining licences in 2022, including Khnaiguiyah mines where zinc and copper deposits are estimated at around 26 million tonnes, the kingdom's mining minister said on Wednesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.7%, led by a 1.8% gain in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank .

Most Gulf bourses in black, tracking oil, global shares

Dubai's main share index firmed 0.2%, helped by a 1.1% rise in Emirates NBD Bank.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, steadied near 2-month highs with Brent crude trading near $85 a barrel buoyed by expectations that a strong economic recovery will boost demand.

However, a rise in US inventories and high inflation capped gains.

The Qatari index climbed 1.3%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including Qatar Islamic Bank, which was up 2.7%.

Qatar's economy grew 2.6% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021, according to official estimates, driven mainly by the non-hydrocarbon sector.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index fell 0.4%, hit by a 2.2% fall in investment bank EFG Hermes .

The Egyptian stock market fell today after it recorded some important increases during the last few weeks as investors move to secure their gains. Overall, the market could see some price corrections but remains on positive footing, said Mourad.

SAUDI ARABIA advanced 1% to 12,079

ABU DHABI rose 0.7% to 8,426

DUBAI added 0.2% to 3,215

QATAR gained 1.3% to 12,218

EGYPT lost 0.4% to 12,012

BAHRAIN was up 0.6% to 1,804

OMAN rose 0.2% to 4,267

KUWAIT added 1.5% to 8,058

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Qatari index Dubai's main share index Most stock markets in the Gulf

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi index at highest in over 15 years; blue-chip selloff hits Egypt

Murree tragedy: IHC orders PM to summon NDMA meeting

PM Imran to visit China on February 3: Foreign Office

Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover

Rupee unable to sustain gains, depreciates against US dollar

FCA for November: NEPRA raises electricity rate by Rs4.3 per unit

KSE-100 down 0.33% as rising coronavirus cases hurt sentiment

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $88mn, stand at $17.6bn

Finance ministry looks to pacify concerns over mini-budget, SBP bill

Closure of schools: meeting of education ministers postponed

Cynergico approves acquisition of Puma Energy

Read more stories