ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 19,548 Decreased By -144.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 45,763 Decreased By -153.1 (-0.33%)
KSE30 18,001 Decreased By -69.1 (-0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Indian shares end higher as firmer metals offset slide in Wipro, banks

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares eked out gains in a choppy session on Thursday as a jump in metal and energy stocks helped offset losses in IT major Wipro and private sector banks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 0.25% at 18,257.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.14% higher at 61,235.30.

Both indexes have clocked gains for five straight sessions and are up more than 5% this year.

"We had a good run in the lead up to IT results, and investors are now reviewing things; as more earnings come in, moves are going to be reactionary instead of (being) proactive," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The Nifty metal index gained a second straight day, adding 3.5%, on the back of firm commodity prices in the global market.

Indian shares gain

Shares in Tata Steel and JSW Steel rose 6.5% and 4.7%, respectively, and were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.

The Nifty energy index extended gains for a fifth session, closing 1.2% higher.

Tech giants Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services closed up around 1% each, a day after Infosys lifted its full-year revenue outlook and TCS reported a 12.3% rise in quarterly profit.

However, rival IT firm Wipro lost 6%, the most on the Nifty, after posting a near-flat net profit.

Private sector lenders HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped more than 1% each and were among the top losers on the blue-chip index.

Tata Motors settled up 1% after falling as much as 1.6% earlier in the session, while Nazara Technologies closed up 3% after it said its unit will buy retailer Superhero Brands.

Meanwhile, India recorded 247,417 new COVID-19 cases, the most since late May.

