ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.41%)
BR30 19,510 Decreased By -181.6 (-0.92%)
KSE100 45,762 Decreased By -154.4 (-0.34%)
KSE30 18,007 Decreased By -63.1 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Wheat drops for 2nd session on higher US planting; soybeans ease

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Thursday after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected that farmers planted more acres than traders anticipated.

Soybeans shed previous day's gains to post the first decline in three sessions.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.7% at $7.52-3/4 a bushel, as of 0408 GMT. Soybeans fell 0.5% to $13.92-1/4 a bushel and corn gave up 0.3% to $5.97-1/2 a bushel.

US growers planted 34.397 million acres of winter wheat, up 2% from 2021, the USDA said in a crop report. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected 34.255 million.

EU wheat weaker on USDA raised supply forecast, export doubts

The USDA pegged domestic wheat ending stocks at 628 million bushels, above the average estimate for 608 million, and the global carryout at 279.95 million tonnes, above expectations for 278.67 million.

The US soybean crop that farmers harvested in the fall of 2021 was the largest on record, as yields were bigger than previously estimated, the agency said.

However, hot and dry conditions in southern Brazil and parts of Argentina have raised doubts about soybean and corn harvest prospects. Brazilian food supply and statistics agency Conab on Tuesday lowered its 2021/2022 forecast for the country's soybean and corn production.

Brazilian consumers could see another round of stiff rises in food prices this year as meatpackers grapple with higher costs due to a drought hurting the crops used to feed livestock.

Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 48 million tonnes of corn in the 2021/22 season, the Rosario grains exchange said on Wednesday, a smaller harvest than previously estimated because of a drought and high temperatures in key farm areas in the last month.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of corn and wheat futures, traders said.

