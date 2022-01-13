US oil may peak around $83.69

SINGAPORE: US oil may peak around a key resistance at $83.69 per barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern and the hourly MACD.

A five-wave cycle from $66.04 is ending, as the fifth wave labelled v looks exhausted around $83.69. This wave, along with the several preceding waves, has been unfolding within a rising wedge which looks like a top pattern.

The bearish divergence on the hourly MACD became valid again, after temporarily being violated.

US oil may test resistance at $82.28

These bearish readings simply can't be ignored even though oil has broken a resistance at $82.28.

On the daily chart, the rise from $62.43 will seem to have been driven by a wave B, until oil climbs far above $85.41.

This wave is highly likely to end below $85.41, to be totally or partially reversed by a wave C.

A decent correction to $76.63 may still occur if the wave count turns out to be incorrect.

