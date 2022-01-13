ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,726 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.45%)
BR30 19,506 Decreased By -185.8 (-0.94%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By -180.6 (-0.39%)
KSE30 17,991 Decreased By -79.1 (-0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise on mining, energy boost; Crown Resorts soars

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

Australian shares rose on Thursday, helped by mining and energy stocks on strong commodity prices, while troubled casino owner Crown Resorts surged about 9% to be among top gainers on the benchmark index after a sweetened offer from Blackstone.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to 7,438.9 points by 2327 GMT, extending gains from the previous session.

Capping the gains was caution among investors after latest US inflation data showed surging price pressures could reinforce bets that the Federal Reserve will soon be raising interest rates.

Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ rises

Crown Resorts' leap was its highest in more than seven months after US investment giant Blackstone Inc's raised offer valued the company at A$8.87 billion ($6.46 billion).

Among indexes, miners led the gains with their jump of 1.8% to their highest level since mid-August last year. This was also their fifth straight day of advances.

Nickel Mines Ltd hit a record high, up as much as 4.2%, as nickel prices soared on supply fears.

The energy sub-index climbed 1.5% to its highest level in over two months as oil prices reached two-month highs.

Coal miner Whitehaven Coal Ltd and Beach Energy were up 3.5% and 4%, lifting the sub-index further.

Gold stocks gained for a third straight day, up 0.6%, as bullion prices strengthened over a weaker dollar.

Heavyweight financial shares also added 0.3%, with banking major Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd rising 0.6%, while National Australia Bank Ltd was up 0.7%.

Tech stocks, however, took a beating, losing 0.6%, even as its US peers gained overnight.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,824.32 points. In other markets, the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2% overnight, while the S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 2.75 points.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares rise on mining, energy boost; Crown Resorts soars

Murree tragedy: IHC orders PM to summon NDMA meeting

Rising rates of pulses perturb Tarin: ‘Keep your finger on the pulse’

Govt, SBP recommend ban on cryptocurrency

Closure of schools: meeting of education ministers postponed

Textile and Apparel Policy stands approved by Cabinet: MoC

Sri Lanka seeks new China loan

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

‘Mini-budget’, SBP bill: MNAs expected to cast their vote today

Key challenges set in motion in-house change?

‘Mini-budget’: Business council lists its concerns

Read more stories