Punjab CM, governor take stock of situation

Recorder Report 13 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in a meeting here on Wednesday expressed resolve to provide ease in the lives of the people by extending them maximum relief through public welfare schemes.

Both held a meeting, here at Governor House in which it was decided to accelerate the pace of public development projects in the province. They made it clear to the opposition that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the incumbent government are not going anywhere and the general elections will be held on time.

During the meeting, both discussed various important issues including political situation, provision of Insaf Health Card in Punjab, ongoing development projects in various fields and mechanism for providing relief to the people. The CM apprised the governor about the steps taken by the provincial government after the Murree tragedy.

The governor appreciated the efforts of Punjab chief minister for providing Insaf Health Card to every family in the province.

“Pakistan facing economic and other problems due to poor policies of the previous governments and now the same political opponents are trying to fool the nation by spreading negative propaganda against the incumbent government,” he said.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that even today the agenda of the opposition is to save their corruption, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised the nation that corrupts will not be forgiven under any circumstances. The people stand with PM Imran Khan and PTI and the opposition desire of early general elections will never materialize, he added.

