Karachi: Covid positivity ratio soars to 20pc

KARACHI: The COVID positivity ratio in Karachi is on an alarming upward trend, as it crossed 20 percent mark on Wednesday amid concerns regarding Omicron variant.

According to the provincial health ministry, as many as 1,223 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the city after tests were performed on 6,048 samples. “The ratio of Omicron variant being reported in Karachi has reached 95 percent,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity ratio in Lahore has also seen a surge after Wednesday’s data showed that the positivity ratio in Punjab’s provincial capital has reached above seven percent. Islamabad and Rawalpindi have reported a positivity of four percent, each.